Communications Minister: Government Ends Work Early To Welcome National Football Team

Amman, Feb. 12 (Petra) - Minister of Government Communications and Government's Official Spokesman, Muhannad Mubaideen, highlighted a prime minister's decision to end official working hours at 2 pm on Monday.This move aims to facilitate citizen participation in welcoming our national football team following their remarkable performance in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Mubaideen emphasized the significance of welcoming the victorious team, describing them as symbols of achievement and resilience.The reception by the Jordanian people is a tribute to their outstanding performance in the Asian championship, where they secured the title of Asian runner-up, he added.The national squad is scheduled to arrive at the Queen Alia International Airport this evening. The Jordan Football Association (JFA) has arranged a special ceremony to welcome and honor the Nashama at the Amman International Stadium at 6:30 pm.The ceremony will feature various activities to celebrate the national team's achievements, with gates opening to fans at 5:00 pm. The JFA has announced that tickets for the event will be distributed to fans free of charge, with seat reservations available through the electronic platform.