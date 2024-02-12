Decision To Conclude Work Early Includes Private Sector, Says Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 12 (Petra) - The Ministry of Labor has confirmed that the directive from Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh to conclude working hours on Monday, February 12, at 2:00 p.m., for the public sector, also applies to the private sector.
This decision aims to facilitate the reception and recognition of the national football team, which secured the runner-up position in the 2023 Asian Cup. It allows everyone the opportunity to partake in celebrating this achievement.
