Decision To Conclude Work Early Includes Private Sector, Says Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 12 (Petra) - The Ministry of Labor has confirmed that the directive from Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh to conclude working hours on Monday, February 12, at 2:00 p.m., for the public sector, also applies to the private sector.This decision aims to facilitate the reception and recognition of the national football team, which secured the runner-up position in the 2023 Asian Cup. It allows everyone the opportunity to partake in celebrating this achievement.