PSD Implements Traffic Plan For National Football Team Celebrations

Amman, February 12 (Petra) - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Monday unveiled a comprehensive traffic plan in preparation for the celebrations marking the return of Jordan's football squad.The primary objective of this plan is to ensure the seamless flow of traffic and guarantee security along the route from the Queen Alia International Airport to the main celebration venue at the Amman International Stadium.With the aim of facilitating easy access for citizens who wish to participate in the joyous events, the traffic plan incorporates strategic traffic diversions and arrangements. These measures have been put in place to ensure that individuals attending the celebrations can reach their destinations without delays or inconvenience.The PSD urged everyone to adhere to the instructions provided by Public Security personnel who will be strategically positioned along the designated route and at the celebration site.These dedicated officers will be readily available to provide exceptional service and guidance to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all participants.