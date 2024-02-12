PM Announces Early Workday Conclusion To Commemorate Jordan's Football Team Achievement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.12 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh has issued an official announcement, declaring the end of the workday on Monday, February 12, at precisely 2:00 pm.This decision applies to all ministries, government departments, official and public institutions, official bodies, universities, municipalities, joint services councils, and government-owned companies, excluding those with specific work requirements.The announcement, outlined in Official Communication No. (1) of 2024, aims to provide an opportunity for official and public events to celebrate and honor the national football team's remarkable achievement as runners-up in the Asian Cup 2023.By ending the workday early, the government seeks to facilitate widespread participation in the festivities and allow the country to express its pride and appreciation.