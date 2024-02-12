Radical Jewish Settlers Raid Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Occupied Jerusalem, Feb. 12 (Petra) - Extremist Jewish settlers on Monday stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque /al-Haram al-Sharif compound in the occupied city of Jerusalem.
The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem reported that dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa through the Magharebah Gate, under heavy protection from the Israeli occupation police, and performed provocative Talmudic rituals.
The occupation police stationed at the gates of the Old City and Al-Aqsa prevented citizens from entering, causing the number of worshipers to decrease for the fifth month in a row.
