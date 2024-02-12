Radical Jewish Settlers Raid Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Feb. 12 (Petra) - Extremist Jewish settlers on Monday stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque /al-Haram al-Sharif compound in the occupied city of Jerusalem.The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem reported that dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa through the Magharebah Gate, under heavy protection from the Israeli occupation police, and performed provocative Talmudic rituals.The occupation police stationed at the gates of the Old City and Al-Aqsa prevented citizens from entering, causing the number of worshipers to decrease for the fifth month in a row.