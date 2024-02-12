Excelfore Clinches Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 7th January 2023: Excelfore, proudly announces its latest accolade as the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's prestigious 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the Over-the-Air (OTA) solutions industry. This recognition reaffirms Excelfore's standing as a trendsetter, setting new standards in the rapidly evolving landscape of automotive connectivity. Excelfore's innovative approach, engineering prowess, and commitment to driving industry progress have positioned it at the forefront of this dynamic industry.

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company. Excelfore excels in many of the requirements in the OTA solutions space.

What sets us apart?

Excelfore's achievement in earning this esteemed award reflects its commitment to redefining the future of OTA solutions. The company's continuous pursuit of excellence, market-driven innovation, and strategic collaborations have enabled it to stand out as a beacon in the highly competitive automotive technology landscape.

Paving the Way for a Connected Future



The automotive industry is transforming towards software-defined vehicles, where software updates and data exchange play a crucial role. Excelfore's suite of SDVconnect products, including its award-winning eSync OTA solution, empowers automakers to manage over-the-air (OTA) updates for in-vehicle systems seamlessly. This technology enables automakers to:



ï¿1⁄2Enhance vehicle performance and safety: Remotely fix software bugs, introduce new features, and optimize vehicle performance over the air.

ï¿1⁄2Reduce costs and improve efficiency: Eliminate the need for physical recalls and service visits, saving time and money.

ï¿1⁄2Deliver a superior customer experience: Keep vehicles up-to-date with the latest features and bug fixes, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty.



eSync OTA: A Leading Force in the Industry



Excelfore's eSync OTA solution stands out for its:

ï¿1⁄2Unmatched security: Built on the industry's best practices for secure data transfer, protecting sensitive vehicle information.

ï¿1⁄2Flexibility and scalability: Adapts to any vehicle architecture and scales to support millions of devices.

ï¿1⁄2Future-proof design: Enables automakers to stay ahead of the curve with continuous updates and feature enhancements.

ï¿1⁄2Proven track record: Trusted by leading automakers around the world, including Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, and Maruti Suzuki.



Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Excellence



Frost & Sullivan lauded Excelfore's dedication to innovation, customer focus, and engineering excellence. The award analysts highlighted Excelfore's commitment to the eSync Alliance, a collaborative effort to establish industry-wide standards for OTA solutions, further solidifying its position as a leader in the space.



Excelfore: Powering the Connected Car Revolution



This recognition from Frost & Sullivan further validates Excelfore's position as a leading force in the SDV connectivity market. The company remains committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that empower automakers to deliver safer, smarter, and more connected vehicles for the future.



With Excelfore as a trusted partner, automotive companies can confidently navigate the complexities of the digital era, unlock new opportunities, and stay at the forefront of innovation.



About the Author: Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Excelfore provides an end-to-end platform for the digital lifecycle management of edge devices in the automotive sector. The companyï¿1⁄2s founders leveraged their deep understanding of automotive connectivity from their prior success with an automotive technology startup to capitalize on the industryï¿1⁄2s transition to a software-centric landscape.







