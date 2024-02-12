Mackmyra 25 Years - Anniversary Celebrations Throughout 2024

Jubilee event

The first anniversary event took place on February 2 at Hällsnäs, where both the whisky warehouse and the Michelin restaurant Signum are framed by an idyllic manor house environment. Next up is Mackmyradagarna in Gävle on May 31 - June 1 - an anniversary festival with entertainment, food pairing, drink tastings and much more. On August 31, a chartered boat goes out to Fjäderholmarna where anniversary tasting, dinner and an intimate concert with Harriet Nauer await. More events and anniversary tastings will be announced later in the year.

Expressions that tell a story

The four anniversary releases, each with its own unique character, are like chapters in the history of Mackmyra. From bold experiments to Mackmyra classics, these bottles carry stories of passion, courage and curiosity. Each expression is limited to 1999 (the year Mackmyra was founded) bottles that celebrate the heritage, significant people while re-energizing and looking forward to new adventures. The first anniversary edition will be launched during the Mackmyra Days.

Jubilee cask

Mackmyra's anniversary cask (30L) is made from virgin American white oak and toasted with "alligator char" to perfection, bringing out the sweetness of the oak and its irresistible notes in an outstanding way. For the collector, this cask is an exclusive treasure, while the "bon vivant" will appreciate its complexity and subtle elegance with prominent notes of butterscotch, vanilla and orange.

The cask is available for a limited time and is carefully selected by Mackmyra ambassadors.

"Our 25th anniversary is not only a look back at the past, but also represents our giant leap forward as a business. Great expressions and events are accompanied by more interest than ever in our work. The upcoming anniversary releases and the exclusive anniversary cask represent our passion for exploring new flavors and creating memorable experiences for our amazing fans and bon vivants around the world," Louise Karlsson, CXO Mackmyra Svensk Whisky.

Mackmyra anniversary casks will be launched at selected tastings and events from February 12, 2024. More information about the anniversary year and the cask offer can be found at mackmyra/25years.

Mackmyra 25 years - Anniversary cask

Cask type: American white oak

Volume: 30 liters

Price from: 19.900 SEK

For more information on the events and the jubilee cask, please contact:

Louise Karlsson, Chief experience officer

e-mail: [email protected] , phone: +46(0)73 - 414 38 42

For more information and high-resolution images, please contact:

David Johanson, Marketing lead

e-mail: [email protected] , phone: +46(0)70 - 563 84 37

