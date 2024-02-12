Will Decide My Political Path In Two Days: Ex-CM Ashok Chavan After Quitting Cong

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Hours after quitting the Congress and as MLA, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said here on Monday that he has not thought of joining any other party, but will decide his future course of political action in the next couple of days.

“I have quit the Congress Party, as MLA and from all other party posts today... I have broken all my involvement with the party. I have no complaints and till yesterday I worked honestly for the party,” said Chavan.

To repeated queries, he declared that he has yet to decide on joining any party, including the BJP, and will announce his next moves in a couple of days.

He also categorically stated that he has made any kind of political demands to join any party, plus rubbished speculation that he was 'in touch' with other Congress MLAs to quit along with him.

On the reasons for his quitting, Chavan said:“There may be some reasons... But I am not the kind to wash dirty linen in public... I don't have to tell everything in public. It's not in my nature to talk of any individuals in public,” Chavan asserted.

This was Chavan's first reaction after severing all links with the Congress with which he was connected since his student days, and went on to hold several important party and government posts including CM.

To contentions, he countered:“I admit the Congress has given me a lot, my family has a legacy with the party. But even I have worked very hard and sincerely for the party till I was with it. However, now I have made a decision to quit, and I do not hold any grudges against anyone.”

