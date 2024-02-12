EU Monitoring Mission In Armenia Became Agent Of Binoculars Diplomacy - Azerbaijani MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The EU
Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA) has essentially become an
agent of“binoculars diplomacy” facilitating the visits of
different European officials and unofficial delegations to the
border areas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said,
"All such visits, without exception, are used for disseminating
anti-Azerbaijani hate and replicating unfounded Azerbaijan-phobia,"
the ministry noted.
On 12 February 2024 the Ambassador of the European Union to the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, was summoned to the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
During the meeting the serious concern was reiterated with
regard to the activities of the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia
(EUMA) that contradict initial agreements with respect to this
mission and activities.
It was noted that contrary to its declared purposes of
contributing to stability in the region and confidence between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, the mission is being widely exploited as an
anti-Azerbaijani propaganda tool.
Of particular concern is that such an intensification in
“binocular diplomacy” happens at a time when there is unprecedented
calm situation along the border, and both Azerbaijan and Armenia
have implemented serious confidence-building measures.
Moreover, recent case of prevention of an attempt of illegal
crossing through the areas of responsibility of the EUMA casts the
serious shadow over the declared tasks of the Mission.
Such concerning actions by no means conforms with the declared
goals of EUMA of contributing to trust and confidence as a neutral
actor.
