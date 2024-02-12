Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region 72 Times From Drones In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, the enemy struck 199 times in Zaporizhzhia region, including 72 UAV attacks.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Command reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Occupants struck 199 times in 22 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region yesterday. The Russian military fired six missiles at Novodarivka and Robotyne, as well as carried out four MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka and 72 UAV attacks on

Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Malynivka, Levadne, Charivne, Luhivske, Robotyne, Novopavlivka, Piatykhatky, and Lobkove," the statement said.

Another 117 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Chervone, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Plavni, Kamianske, and other frontline towns and villages.

There were two reports of residential buildings being destroyed. There were no casualties.

Earlier it was reported that at night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 14 Shaheds and one Kh-59 guided missile in the Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia regions.