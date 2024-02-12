Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Destroy 98 Out Of 134 Shahed Drones Last Week - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last week, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 98 out of 134 enemy Shahed 136/131 drones and a Ka-52 combat helicopter.

This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev on the air of the nationwide telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"Over the past week, 98 out of 134 enemy attack drones of the Shahed 136/131 type were destroyed by the Air Defense Forces. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter," Kovalev said.

The aviation of the Defense Forces, he noted, carried out 31 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and equipment over the past week and two strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian occupiers.

Last week, missile troops struck 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, nine control points, 13 ammunition depots, eight artillery pieces at firing positions, one radar station, and one more logistics hub of the Russian invaders.

According to the General Staff, last week's estimated enemy losses amounted to 4,620 Russian occupants, 41 tanks, 99 armored combat vehicles, 108 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, an air defense system, one helicopter, 84 operational and tactical drones, 33 cruise missiles, 139 vehicles, and 17 pieces of special equipment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 395,990 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to February 12, 2024, 790 of them over the past day.