Russian Troops Hit Selydove With Missiles At Night, Injuring Woman, Two Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the private sector of the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region and three civilians, including two children, were injured in the attack.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, at about 00:30 on Monday, the invaders attacked the city with three S-300 missiles.

A 63-year-old woman and her two grandchildren, aged 10 and 17, were injured as a result of an enemy strike. All three were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and bruises. The victims were hospitalized.

The explosions also damaged at least 15 private households and power lines.

Law enforcement officers opened a criminal investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

As reported on the night of February 12, Russian troops fired an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system at the village of Slobozhanske in the Kharkiv region.