Constitutional Court To Convene For Presidential Election Aftermaths In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Constitutional Court will hold a plenary session tomorrow in connection with Azerbaijan's presidential election, Azernews reports, referring to the Constitutional Court.

The session is going to ratify the Central Election Commission's protocol regarding the results of the extraordinary presidential election conducted on February 7, 2024, where seven candidates ran in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev led in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.12 percent of the votes after the processing of 100 percent of the ballots.

Meanwhile, the other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.17 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received 1.98 percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.66 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.72 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.