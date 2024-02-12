Weapons And Ammunition Discovered In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Weapons and ammunition were discovered in Aghdam, Azernews reports, citing the information shared by
the Internal Affairs Ministry.
The police officers found and took 6 submachine guns, 1 machine
gun, cartridges of various calibers, and other ammunition from the
private house basement located in the Sirkhavand village in
Aghdam.
Measures in this direction are being continued.
