               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Weapons And Ammunition Discovered In Aghdam


2/12/2024 5:10:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Weapons and ammunition were discovered in Aghdam, Azernews reports, citing the information shared by the Internal Affairs Ministry.

The police officers found and took 6 submachine guns, 1 machine gun, cartridges of various calibers, and other ammunition from the private house basement located in the Sirkhavand village in Aghdam.

Measures in this direction are being continued.

MENAFN12022024000195011045ID1107840556

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search