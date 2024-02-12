Azerbaijan, Russia Launch Complex Operation-Search Measures In Border Regions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The joint complex operational search and preventive measures are
being conducted in Azerbaijan & Russia's border regions under the
conditional name "Border-Shield", according to both countries'
internal affairs ministers' mutual agreement, Azernews reports.
The implementation of the decisions made on cross-border
cooperation issues, exposing the transnational organized criminal
gangs' members and terrorist organizations, and preventing carrying
out weapons, explosives, devices, drugs, as well as other illegal
acts, and the channels of financial and material resources for
these organizations, are operations' main purpose, which will last
a week.
To the protection of human and civil rights and freedom, as well
as the national interests of Azerbaijan and the principles of law,
such complex operation-search measures are carried out regularly,
with strict adherence.
