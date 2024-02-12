               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Russia Launch Complex Operation-Search Measures In Border Regions


2/12/2024 5:10:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The joint complex operational search and preventive measures are being conducted in Azerbaijan & Russia's border regions under the conditional name "Border-Shield", according to both countries' internal affairs ministers' mutual agreement, Azernews reports.

The implementation of the decisions made on cross-border cooperation issues, exposing the transnational organized criminal gangs' members and terrorist organizations, and preventing carrying out weapons, explosives, devices, drugs, as well as other illegal acts, and the channels of financial and material resources for these organizations, are operations' main purpose, which will last a week.

To the protection of human and civil rights and freedom, as well as the national interests of Azerbaijan and the principles of law, such complex operation-search measures are carried out regularly, with strict adherence.

