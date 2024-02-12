Community Reacts To Armenian PM's Views

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Western Azerbaijani Community reacted to Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan's point of view in his latest interview.
The statement distributed by the community says that the Armenian
Prime Minister has once again lied and slandered Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
"It was Armenia that occupied the territories of Azerbaijan in
violation of international law, the UN Charter, and the 1991 Almaty
Declaration, which Nikol Pashinyan specifically referred to.
Territorial integrity and sovereignty" were not included.
"In 2019, a man who said 'Garabagh is Armenia and that's it' in
the occupied territories, held military rallies and ordered attacks
on Azerbaijani territory during the Patriotic War, and denied the
right of return to us, the Western Azerbaijanis, has entered the
country. a pathetic situation after Azerbaijan's victory, and now
he is positioning himself as a party loyal to international law,
showing nothing but 'crocodile tears,'" the statement said.
It added that on the one hand, "we recognise Garabagh as
Azerbaijani territory," and on the other hand, in the Armenian
government's action plan for 2021-2026, which includes so-called
statements threatening Azerbaijan's sovereignty, such as
"Nagorno-Karabagh status" and "secession for salvation," presenting
Garabagh as a territory outside of Azerbaijan in lawsuits to
international courts is not a peace agreement.
MENAFN12022024000195011045ID1107840552
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.