EU Ambassador Peter Mihalko Summoned To Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

On February 12, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Peter Mihalko was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign
Ministry.
According to the information, during the meeting, it was once
again brought to the attention of the EU Monitoring Mission in
Armenia that it is a serious concern, contrary to the initial
agreements reached.
It was noted that the said mission was widely misused as a means
of propaganda against Azerbaijan, contrary to its stated goals of
regional stability and contributing to confidence building between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
It was brought to the attention of the EU side that the mission
essentially became an agent of "binocular diplomacy," contributing
to the organisation of visits by various European officials and
unofficial delegations to the border regions. Without exception, it
was noted that all such visits were used to spread hatred against
Azerbaijan as well as to expand baseless Azerbaijanophobia.
It was said that this activity of "binocular diplomacy" was
observed at a time when unprecedented calm prevails along the
border, as well as when both Azerbaijan and Armenia are
implementing serious confidence-building measures.
At the same time, the latest incident related to the prevention
of an illegal crossing attempt in the regions for which the
monitoring mission is responsible casts a serious shadow on the
stated tasks of this mission.
Such worrisome activity is in no way consistent with the
mission's stated objectives of contributing to trust and confidence
building as a neutral actor.
The EU side was seriously urged to consider all necessary
measures to ensure that the mission stationed in the territory of
Armenia operates as a neutral, civilian, and unarmed mission in
accordance with its stated mandate, as well as refraining from any
activity directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity
of Azerbaijan or affecting its legitimate security interests in one
way or another.
