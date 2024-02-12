Israeli Occupation Airstrike Kills Over 100 Palestinians In Rafah City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- Around 100 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured during an Israeli occupation forces' airstrike targeting the city of Rafah, southern Gaza, stated the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), Monday.

The attack took place at dawn, continuing the 129 days of aggression on Palestinians, which started last October seventh.

Warplanes launched a series of approximately 40 raids that targeted mosques, houses and other areas bordering Egypt, according to WAFA.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) mentioned that the city of Rafah was being violently assaulted by the occupation's forces, concentrating on the center of the city and targeting homes facing the headquarters of the PRCS.

Director Dr. Suhaib Al-Hamss warned of the number of wounded people in dangerous conditions and there not being enough medicine at Gaza's Kuwait hospital, WAFA said, adding that civilian vehicles carrying martyrs and wounded arrived at the hospital amid hundreds of people fleeing to escape the bombing of the city. (end)

