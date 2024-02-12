Hlt Official: Kuwait's 23Rd Ophthalmology Conf. Starts Thurs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- Director of Ophthalmology at the Ministry of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Foudari said that the 23rd ophthalmology conference is due to launch on Thursday under the auspices of Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi.

Dr. Al-Foudari said, in a press release on Monday, that 46 leading experts all around the world and our region in the field of ophthalmology would participate to discuss emerging trends in research, and controversial topics in the diagnosis and treatment of eye-related diseases and disorders, pointing out that the event would continue for three days.

The Conference would also deliver an excellent scientific program featuring keynotes, symposia, workshops, live debates, case presentations, and updates on topics including emergency eye surgery, cataract surgery, valve implantation related to Ocular hypertension, and Botox injections as a treatment to some eye-related diseases.

He added that a wide range of topics, including cornea, eye socket, tear duct, strabismus, retina, and eye nerves related topics, along with children's eye-related diseases would be discussed. (end)

