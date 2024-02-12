Kuwait Amir Sponsors, Attends Cadet Officers' Graduation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sponsored and attended on Monday graduation of the 23rd batch of cadet officers at Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy.

His Highness the Amir, upon arrival at venue of the celebration, was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Defense Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah, Kuwait Army Acting Chief of General Staff Major General Dr. Ghazi Hassan Jazzaa, Commander of Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy Brigadier General Khaled Shujaa Faihan, and the academy commanders.

The ceremony was attended by National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah al-Salem Al-Sabah, Chief of the Supreme Judicial Council and Head of the Court of Cassation Justice Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli, senior State officials, a large crowd of the graduates' families and citizens.

It kicked started with tunes of the National Anthem, Quranic verses, then the academy commander addressed the crowd with a speech, noting the national need for coping with rapid changes worldwide, calling for this purpose to be attained to overhaul the educational system, promote scientific culture, creativity, innovation and setting up the adequate environment for the progress.

In the shadow of the rapid development in the military sector, namely production of state-of-art weapons, the academy has been keen on qualifying the cadet officers to cope with challenges of military and security tasks by means of harnessing "the technology as a strategic option to serve the academic and training realms."

The national military educational system has been overhauled, "turning into a distinguished sample based on creativity, rationality, acquiring skills and expertise," he said.

Following the speech, military personnel paraded, flag of the academy was swapped among personnel. Then, the graduates were dismissed and military formations paraded.

Names of the graduates were declared by the assistant commander of the academy, Brigadier General Fahad Khaled Faisal. then, His Highness the Amir handed over the trophies to the excellent graduated officers and high-record students at the academy.

The director of educational and legal affairs, Brigadier General Yusuf Abdullah Idriss, took the legal oath, declared end of the military parade amid tunes of the National Anthem.

His Highness the Amir was awarded a memorial on the occasion before he departed the ceremony venue. (end)

