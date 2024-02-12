Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Denounces Israeli Occupation's Threats To Storm Rafah City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces' threats to storm Rafah city in southern Gaza, with its blatant disregard for both Western and Arab warnings.

The union cautioned in a statement issued Monday about the danger of the occupation committing further heinous massacres in Rafah, which hosts over 1.4 million Palestinian displaced citizens suffering from hunger, thirst, and the spread of diseases and epidemics.

AIPU urged immediate intervention by the EU and UN Security Council permanent members to halt the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Rafah, demanding the Israeli occupation cease destructive operations and refrain from further aggression and genocide against Palestinian people.

The union reiterated its rejection of the deportation and forced displacement of Palestinians, emphasizing the urgent need to return to negotiations to achieve just peace, and to restore security and stability in the entire Arab region and globally. (end)

ayb













MENAFN12022024000071011013ID1107840525