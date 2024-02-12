Kuwait PM Condoles With Chile Pres. Over Demise Of Former Leader

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable, Monday, to Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font, expressing his condolences on the passing of former President of Chile, Sebastian Pinera Echenique. (pickup previous) za

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.