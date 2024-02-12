Account News In Brief (February 12, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN DIEGO - Brotman Law has appointed InnoVision Marketing Group as its agency of record. The partnership aims to elevate Brotman Law's visibility on complex tax-related matters. InnoVision will lead comprehensive marketing across digital and traditional channels, enhancing the firm's reach across the US.



LOS ANGELES - Zapwater Communications has added Volga Hotel and The National Hotel to its travel client roster. The agency will lead PR and strategic partnerships, highlighting Volga's innovative hospitality in Mexico City and The National Hotel's luxury in Miami Beach.



NEW YORK - 5W Public Relations will support Miami Fashion Week for the third consecutive year. 5W's work will emphasize themes of fashion, art, sustainability, and innovation. The agency's dedicated media outreach highlights MIAFW's evolution and influence within the fashion industry.



LOS ANGELES - Beach House has struck a partnership with Thu Brulé, a new skincare brand focused on deep hydration and cell rejuvenation. The agency will manage PR and influencer marketing efforts, reflecting the brand's commitment to holistic skin health and wellness.











