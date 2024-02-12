Agency People News In Brief (February 12, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - ROKK Solutions has hired The Washington Post's Ashley Carpenter as executive VP, expanding its public affairs and communications expertise. Carpenter's extensive experience is set to enhance ROKK's client services, emphasizing bipartisan and independent strategies. She joins after more than 21 years with The Washington Post, where she most recently served as VP of leadership & public policy.



MINNEAPOLIS - Sarah Kalhorn has returned to Hotwire as executive VP of growth for North America. Kalhorn most recently worked as CMO of Guardhat and spent nearly three years at Hotwire before that. Her leadership is expected to drive Hotwire's growth strategy across North America, leveraging her extensive background working with global clients to foster new business opportunities and strategic partnerships.



TORONTO - 1Milk2Sugars has promoted Ruth Goudie to president & partner, marking a new leadership era for the firm. Goudie's role is pivotal in the agency's success, contributing to significant business growth. Her promotion allows founder Priya Chopra to focus on CEO duties and expanding 1Milk2Sugars in North America.



WASHINGTON - FGS Global has named Beth Tritter as a partner in its government affairs division. Tritter's experience in foreign policy and international development will support advocacy and stakeholder engagement, enhancing FGS Global's focus on global issues. She joins from USAID, where she most recently served as director of the group's Covid-19 response team.



SAN FRANCISCO - Allison has hired Lori Almeida as chief human resources officer. With over 25 years in HR, Almeida's role will focus on aligning people strategies with business priorities. Almeida joins Allison after more than a dozen years as Siegel + Gale's global chief talent officer. Her expertise is expected to enhance Allison's global HR functions and employee engagement.



