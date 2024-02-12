Industry News In Brief (February 12, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Motion Agency has acquired 2.718 Marketing, marking the agency's fifth acquisition to date. This move significantly bolsters Motion's prowess in both B2B and B2C domains, enriching its portfolio with 2.718's multifaceted expertise across various sectors. Beyond mere expansion, this acquisition underscores Motion's steadfast commitment to fostering female empowerment within the industry, reinforcing its trajectory of growth and innovation.



SAN DIEGO - Crowe PR has acquired Eckis Marketing in keeping with the firm's expansion strategy. With a focus on enhancing content creation capabilities and broadening their national footprint, this strategic move aligns with Crowe PR's vision of delivering top-tier integrated PR services. By integrating Eckis Marketing's strengths, Crowe PR aims to elevate client value through refined content strategies and impactful campaigns.



NEW YORK - The PR Council has updated its Guidelines on Generative AI Tools, offering a framework for ethical AI use in PR. This revision reflects the evolving AI landscape in communications, focusing on transparency, employee training, and the integration of AI with human ingenuity.



NEW YORK - Berk Communications launches its inaugural pro bono program, dedicating $100,000 in services to emerging companies and entrepreneurs from under-represented groups. The program aims to provide tailored PR support to fledgling brands. The launch coincides with Berk's 25th anniversary.

