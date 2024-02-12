Keanu Reeves Has Said He'd Be Up For Playing An 'Older' Version Of Batman.

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The actor made the comments while doing the press rounds for his new animated film DC League of Super-Pets, in which he voices the Caped Crusader.

Keanu Reeves plays Batman in DC's upcoming animated movie

League of Super-Pets... but that's not quite the same gig as playing the Caped Crusader in live-action. The role has eluded him over the years, but he's not giving up all hope just yet.“Maybe down the road.”

DC's League of Super-Pets features a crazy cast. We have Dwayne Johnson as Krypto, Kevin Hart as Ace,

John Krasinski as Superman, and of course Keanu Reeves as Batman.

Reeves acknowledged that although 'Pattinson's got Batman right now', he'd loved to play the DC superhero down the line.

The Matrix star told Extra:“It's always been a... it's been a dream. Pattinson's got Batman right now, and he's doing awesome.”

He added:“Maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman.”

DC could include him in the multiverse. The upcoming film The Flash will explore a bevy of alternate realities, and we already know that one of them will include Michael Keaton's return as Bruce Wayne for the first time since the 1990s. Ben Affleck will also play Batman again.

