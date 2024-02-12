Global Enterprise Asset Management Market And Applications: Growing Popularity Of Saas-Based EAM Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Asset Management: Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The growing demand for enhancing the life cycle performance of assets and the associated advantages of EAM in enterprises are the prominent factors driving the market for EAM. Also, the advent of a cloud deployment model; big data integration with EAM; and increasing usage of IoT platforms and devices to maintain enterprise assets are fueling the demand for EAM, thus will be driving market growth over the coming years. In addition, the growing demand for a 360 view of assets and the rising need to extend the life span of assets using advanced technologies are potential opportunities propelling the market growth.
EAM solutions are undergoing significant technological transformation. The Internet of Things (IoT), real-time analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality, digital twins and telematics are integrated with EAM solutions to deliver more insights and help users optimize equipment and operational assets. In short, EAM is fast becoming a smart application that is being to provide outcomes based on real-time data, deliver sophisticated insights to engineers and operators and interact with devices.
This report analyzes a variety of developing technologies and their feasibility at present. The report covers various segments of the enterprise asset management market, breaking it down by component, asset type, network type, deployment, organization size, end users and region. Furthermore, it also sub-segmented the regional market analysis by major countries, such as the U.S., China, Germany, India, and others, where the opportunities for advanced technologies are lucrative. The report also includes ESG developments, coverage of emerging technologies and a survey of EAM-related patents published in past few years.
The study was prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current, and future market scenarios. The report also covers leading companies by providing information on product types, business footprints, revenue, etc. The report also includes a list of other relevant companies in various global and regional markets. Also, the report features a patent analysis of the enterprise asset management market, which represents a significant investment area for investors.
In this report, 2022 is used as the market's base year; estimated values are provided for 2023; and the market values are forecast from 2023 to 2028. All market values are provided in $ millions, and market shares and CAGRs are provided in percentages.
The Report Includes
65 data tables and 26 additional tables An overview and analysis of the global market for enterprise asset management (EAM) systems and their current and future commercial applications Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028 Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global EAM market in USD millions, and a corresponding market share analysis based on component, asset type, deployment, size of enterprise, end-use industry, and region. In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major factors influencing the market with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, future prospects and contributions to the overall market Analysis of market growth opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE analyses considering the micro-and macroeconomic factors prevailing in the market Review of the impacts of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global and regional markets for EAM systems and applications Review of key patent grants and recent patent applications related to EAM, with emphasis on emerging technologies and upcoming developments Updates on recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, venture funding, and other growth strategies from EAM vendors Identifying the key players in the market, and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, segmental revenues and operational integration Profiles of the leading global players, including ABB Ltd., Hexagon AB, IBM Corp., SAP SE, Oracle Corp., and IPS Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 240
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $5.4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $10 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 13.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Importance of EAM in Businesses Working Process of EAM Solution Benefits of EAM EAM Application and Industries Key Functions of EAM Value Chain Analysis for the Global Market for Enterprise Asset Management Porter's Five Forces Analysis Competitive Rivalry Pestle Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Usage of IoT Platforms and Devices to Manage Enterprise Assets Convergence of Technologies Such as AI, IoT and Analytics Growing Popularity of SaaS-Based EAM Solutions Demand for Effective Management of Enterprise Resources Strategic Shift in Enterprises from Reactive to Predictive Approach Ageing Infrastructure Market Restraints
High Cost of EAM Solution Cybersecurity Risk Current Market Trends The Ongoing Trend for Integrating EAM With Big Data Increased Focus on Proactive Maintenance Practices Market Opportunities
Growing Initiatives to Extend the Life Span of the Asset Using Advanced Technologies Increasing Trend for Deploying Cloud-Based EAM Solutions
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Segment
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Asset Type
Production Equipment Linear Assets Facilities Fleet Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Deployment
On-Premise Cloud Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Organization Size Overview Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
Oil and Gas Machinery Manufacturing Aerospace and Defense Energy and Power Metal and Mining Retail Automotive Government Facilities Others
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 11 ESG Development
Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Chapter 13 Patent Analysis
Chapter 14 M&A and Funding Outlook
M&A Analysis Venture Capital in the Global Market for Enterprise Asset Management
Chapter 15 Competitive Intelligence
Market Share Analysis Strategic Analysis Product Launches Partnerships Mergers and Acquisitions Product Mapping Analysis Product Mapping Analysis by Deployment Model
Chapter 16 Company Profiles
ABB. Accruent Aptean Assetworks. Aveva Group CGI Inc. Emaint Enterprises Hexagon IFS IBM. IPS Intelligent Process Solutions Oracle. Rfgen Software SAP SSG Insight Ltd. Upkeep Technologies Inc.
