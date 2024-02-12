Neuralia TMS Announces PTSD Treatment In Perth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neuralia TMS, a pioneering mental health treatment centre, is proud to announce the launch of a treatment program aimed at addressing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) - href="" rel="external nofollow" com/ptsd/treatment . Led by Dr. Shanek Wick, the Director of Neuralia TMS, this initiative reflects the organisation's commitment to advancing mental health care in the Perth area and providing hope to those affected by PTSD.PTSD is a serious mental health condition that can develop after a person experiences a traumatic event. It can have a profound impact on an individual's life, leading to symptoms such as flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety, and depression. Despite the prevalence of PTSD, effective treatments have been limited. Neuralia TMS is stepping in to address this gap in care with a cutting-edge approach.Dr. Shanek Wick, Director of Neuralia TMS, stated, "Team members are excited to introduce this treatment program for PTSD in Perth. PTSD can affect anyone, and its impact can be long-lasting and debilitating. At Neuralia TMS, team members are dedicated to providing evidence-based solutions that can make a real difference in the lives of those suffering from this condition."The centrepiece of Neuralia TMS's new PTSD treatment program is Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). TMS is a non-invasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood regulation and emotional processing. It has shown promising results in alleviating the symptoms of PTSD by helping to rebalance neural circuits affected by trauma.Dr. Wick further explained, "Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation is a safe and effective treatment option for PTSD. By targeting the brain's neural networks that are disrupted by trauma, the team aims to provide relief and improve the quality of life for the patients. This is a significant step forward in the field of mental health care."Neuralia TMS's PTSD treatment program is built on a foundation of thorough assessment and personalised treatment planning. The team of experienced clinicians at Neuralia TMS works closely with each patient to tailor the TMS therapy to their specific needs and symptoms. This individualised approach ensures the best possible outcomes.In addition to the immediate focus on treating PTSD, Neuralia TMS has its sights set on a broader vision for the future. Dr. Wick shared, "While team members are thrilled to launch this PTSD program in Perth, the ultimate goal is to continue advancing mental health care across various conditions. The team envisions a future where innovative treatments like TMS become more widely accessible and offer hope to individuals facing a range of mental health challenges."Neuralia TMS's commitment to mental health extends beyond its treatment programs. The organisation actively collaborates with research institutions and participates in clinical trials to further the understanding of mental health disorders and the effectiveness of treatments like TMS.For more information about Neuralia TMS and their PTSD treatment program, please visit their website or contact them at 08 6230 3996 or via email at ....

