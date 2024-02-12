France CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Anticipates Impressive Growth Amid Advances In Personalized Medicine And Increase In Hematological Malignancies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Region, By Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In a recent market study, industry experts reveal that the France CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is set for remarkable growth from 2018 to 2028, driven by innovative treatments for hematological malignancies, regulatory support, and increased adoption among healthcare providers and patients.

With the growing incidence of blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma, the need for advanced therapies like CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) has never been more critical. This therapy represents a significant shift in oncological treatment, offering tailored solutions to combat cancer cells more effectively.

The study highlights key market drivers such as the rising cases of hematological malignancies within the region, fostering a need for more sophisticated treatment modalities that CAR-T cell therapy can provide. The continuous advancements in cellular immunotherapy play an essential role in enhancing the efficacy and safety of these treatments, indicating a growing acceptance within the medical field. Additionally, supportive regulatory frameworks ensure that these breakthrough therapies can reach patients promptly, further fueling market growth.

Challenges and Trends Influencing the Market

Among the challenges addressed are the high treatment costs associated with CAR-T therapies and the logistical complexities involved in their administration. Nonetheless, the market is poised for change with the expansion of indications for CAR-T therapies beyond hematological cancers and the emergence of next-generation constructs that promise even greater efficiency and safety profiles.

Considerable interest is seen in the development of allogeneic CAR-T therapies, offering a potential solution to the manufacturing and accessibility challenges associated with the autologous (patient-derived) CAR-T treatments currently in use.

Segmental Insights

The tumor type insights section underscores hematological malignancies as a dominant segment, attributed to the heightened need for effective treatments within the French market. Hospitals are highlighted as key end users, given their comprehensive infrastructure and role in facilitating access to CAR-T therapies.

In terms of regional insights, Northern France is identified as a leading region in the market due to its advanced medical research facilities and strategic location, enabling collaboration and access to other European markets.



Expansion of Indications Beyond Hematological Malignancies

Next-generation CAR-T Constructs Allogeneic CAR-T Therapies

With these developments, the France CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is at the forefront of a transformative era in cancer treatment, looking to broaden the horizon for patients battling with not only hematological malignancies but also hopeful of extending its reach into solid tumors.

The full report offers a comprehensive analysis covering product types, tumor types, indications, treatment types, targeted antigens, end users, and regional markets within France, providing invaluable insights for healthcare professionals, stakeholders, and decision-makers engaged in the oncology field.

As CAR-T cell therapies continue to evolve and reshape the landscape of cancer treatment in France, the market's trajectory is one to watch for groundbreaking developments in the fight against this global health challenge.

Report Scope:

In this report, the France CAR-T Cell Therapy Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Product Type:



Yescarta (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel)

Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel) Others

By Tumor Type:



Hematological Malignancies Solid Tumors

By Indication:



Diffused Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) Others

By Treatment Type:



Single Treatment Combination Treatment

By Targeted Antigen:



CD 19

BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen) Others

By End User:



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Companies Profiled



Gilead Sciences, Inc

Novartis International AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Co

Abbvie France, S.L.U.

Cellectis SA

AMGEN S.A.

Pfizer

Merck & Co. Inc

Johnson & Johnson Santé Beauté France Sangamo Therapeutics France



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900