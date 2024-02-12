Injectable Hematology Growth Factors Market Analysis: A Comprehensive Report On The Technological Advancements And Global Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injectable Hematology Growth Factors Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, products, and participants providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector. The study is designed to provide drug company decision-makers, drug delivery developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, technologies, and opportunities for injection devices designed for patient self-administration. Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators, and investors will also benefit from this study.
Evolution in Therapeutic Care
Several recombinant hematologic growth factors or agonists for their receptors have been produced that are useful in treating anemia, neutropenia, and thrombocytopenia, particularly in patients with end-stage renal disease or aplastic anemia or who have received cancer chemotherapy or a hematopoietic cell transplant.
The shift in as-supplied packaging from single and multi-use vials to prefilled injection devices will accelerate over the next five years as drug developers move to empower an increasing number of chronically ill patients. The powerful physiological effects of antibodies, hormones, and other biological drugs also increase the need for safety and compliance.
Key Report Features
Provides detailed analysis of injectable hematology growth factors delivery and device strategies, and product development factors. Assesses key markets, market dynamics, and market demographics. Analyzes therapeutic demand drivers and evaluates injectable drug products in a number of key therapeutic segments. Provides market data and forecasts. Profiles market sector participants, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations Assesses the importance of alliances and partnerships on drug product commercialization. Evaluates the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors
Key Topics Covered:
Hematology Market Dynamics Competitive Factors Proliferation of Biological Drugs Product Manufacturers Hematology Growth Factors Devices for Administering Injectable Growth Factors Device Selection - Stability and Material Issues Competitive Landscape Prefilled Syringes Pen Injectors Dual Chamber Pens Emerging Devices Injectable Hematology Growth Factors - Product Assessment
Abseamed Accofil Aranesp Binocrit Biograstim Biopoin Epoetin Alfa Hexal Eporatio Filgrastim Hexal Fulphila Granix Grastofil Mircera NeoRecormon Neulasta Neupogen Nivestim Ratiograstim Retacrit Rolvedon Silapo Tevagrastim Udenyca (Coherus BioSciences) Zarzio Ziextenzo Market Assessment Anemia Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Advanced Kidney Disease Neutropenia Predonation of Autologous Blood Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
AbZ-Pharma Accord Healthcare Amgen Genentech Hexal AG Medice Arzneimittel Mylan International Novartis Pfizer Ratiopharm Rentscler Biotechnologie Roche Sandoz Stada Arzneimittel AG Teva Pharmaceuticals
