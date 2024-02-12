In Vitro Diagnostics Market Forecast Reveals Growth Opportunities And Industry Insights For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest edition of the In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook offers critical data and analyses for stakeholders within the healthcare industry. This comprehensive publication delivers unparalleled market intelligence, presenting a multi-dimensional view of the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) sector with a spotlight on emerging trends, growth potential, and competitive dynamics through 2024.

The In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook includes the following key features that can help businesses and investors stay ahead of the curve:



Market Data and Projections: Utilize thorough market size assessments and growth rate forecasts to pinpoint lucrative opportunities.

Segmented Analysis: An extensive breakdown of IVD test categories furnishes readers with a detailed perspective of the sector.

Mergers and Acquisitions: An examination of industry consolidation provides insights into strategic maneuvers shaping the marketplace.

Strategic Partnerships: Coverage of notable collaborations, and partnership deals highlights approaches for expansion and innovation.

Regional Industry Watch: Tailored strategy recommendations are informed by regional market observations and trends. Exclusive News Analysis: The publication delves into industry news and events to offer reporting on developments that are not widely publicized.



This key resource aids businesses in making informed decisions by offering a thorough understanding of the IVD landscape-an industry imperative for healthcare strategists, product developers, investors, and market analysts.

Market Dynamics: An In-Depth Focus

The latest edition of the In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook goes beyond surface-level statistics, offering in-depth market dynamics analysis. The research is designed to help industry players identify not just the "what" and "how much" of current trends but also the "why," revealing underlying forces propelling the IVD sector.

Emerging Trends and Innovations:

With a keen eye on the future, the publication highlights ground-breaking technologies, shifts in consumer demand, and regulatory changes that are influencing the direction of the in vitro diagnostics market.

Key Topics Covered:



Market Analysis: Molecular HLA/Transplant Testing



Overview of Molecular HLA/Transplant Testing

Market Outlook

Regional Market

Top Company Briefs



Immucor



Luminex/Diasorin



Caredx Thermo Fisher Scientific

Executive News Briefing



Dekfi Diagnostics Appoint New CEO

Onera Raises $32 Million in Funding Cleveland Diagnostics Completes $75 Million in Funding

Financial Highlights: Agilent and Hologic



Agilent Full Year Fiscal 2023 Sales Up 1.5% in Core Business YOY Hologic Supports Strong Financial Performance in Full-Year Fiscal Year Guidance

Diagnostic Market Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnership Deals



Mergers and Acquisitions Partnerships and Collaborations

Broad-based Company Announcements



Quidelortho Obtains FDA Nod

Illumina Plans to Divest Grail

Roche to Acquire Lumiradx Qiagen Expands Footprint with New Regional Headquarters in Middle East

Companies Mentioned



Agilent

CareDx

Cleveland Diagnostics

DEKFI Diagnostics

Illumina

Immucor

Luminex/DiaSorin

LumiraDx

Onera

QIAGEN

QuidelOrtho

Roche Thermo Fisher Scientific

