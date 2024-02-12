Al-Rajhi Secures Victory At 2024 Hail Toyota International Rally In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rally Hail action 1

Rally Hail action 2

Prince Abdul-Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul-Aziz conferred the championship title to racer Yazeed Al-Rajhi in the rally's 19th edition.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prince Abdul-Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul-Aziz, the Emir of the Hail Region of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Regional Development Authority , along with the Higher Organizing Committee of the 2024 Hail Toyota International Rally, conferred the championship title to racer Yazeed Al-Rajhi in the rally's 19th edition.This event marked the inaugural round of the 2024 World Rally Cup in the "Baja" category and the opening leg of the 2024 Middle East Rally Championship. The rally was part of the 2024 Saudi Toyota Championship, jointly organized by the Ministry of Sports, the Hail Region Development Authority, and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, accompanied by his German navigator Timo Gottschalk, clinched the title at the Hail Toyota International Rally 2024, marking his seventh victory in the event's history. Driving a Toyota Hilux, Al-Rajhi covered the 164 km special stage in a time of one hour, 42 minutes, and 55 seconds. He maintained a lead of 38 seconds over Portuguese racer Joao Ferreira in the final standings, with Lithuanian racer Rokas Baciuska trailing behind them in third place by 1 minute and 9 seconds.In the "Challenger" category, Saleh Alsaif emerged victorious at the 2024 Hail Toyota International Rally, followed by Portuguese racer Joao Dias and Argentine Diego Martinez in second and third places, respectively.Meanwhile, German motorcyclist Philip Horlemann claimed the top spot in the motorcycles over 450cc category. Emirati motorcyclist Mohammed Balooshi secured first place in the motorcycles under 450cc category, with Kuwaiti Abdullah Alshatti coming in second. Saudi motorcyclist Abdulhalim Al-Mughira came in third place. In the quad bike category, Saudi rider Haitham Al-Tuwaijri seized the championship title, followed by compatriots Hani Al-Numsi and Abdulaziz Al-Shaiban in second and third places, respectively.

Mahmoud Aziz

.

email us here