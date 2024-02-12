1 Killed, 16 Injured As Firecrackers Explode In Kerala

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Feb 12 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a person was killed and 16 others were injured when a load of firecrackers exploded while being unloaded from a vehicle in Kerala on Monday.

Officials said that the crackers were being unloaded for a firework display at the Tripunithura Puthiyacavu temple when the incident took place.

The officials said that around 50 houses were also damaged in the incident which took place at 10:30 a.m.

The deceased has been identified as Vishnu, hailing from the state capital district and died at the spot. Among the injured, the condition of four persons is reported to be critical.

The officials said that the temple authorities have failed to obtain the necessary clearance from the Police or the Fire Force for the conduct of the fireworks.

As per the rules, any firework display has to have the mandatory sanction from the district authorities and there are reports that there was no official permission taken by the temple authorities.

Police have also registered a case against the office bearers of the temple for violation of rules.

State Health Minister Veena George said the state government will take care of the medical treatment of the injured persons.

--IANS

sg/dan