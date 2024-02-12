Indian Chess Body Into Poll Mode As Case Filed By Chhattisgarh State Chess Association!

(MENAFN- IANS) Feb 12 (IANS) A case filed by the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Satranj Sangh (Chhattisgarh State Chess Association) in the Delhi High Court against the inordinate delay in holding the elections in All India Chess Federation (AICF) seems to have propelled the chess body into a election mode, said an official of state chess body.

"We have filed a case in the Delhi High Court as the elections are getting delayed. The hearing will be on 14.2.2024. It seems on coming to know of our case the election process has begun in AICF," the official told IANS on condition of anonymity.

On February 10, the two Returning Officers for the AICF elections -- Justice S (Retired), Former Judge, Delhi High Court, Justice Rang Nath Pandey (Retired), Former Judge, High Court of Allahabad –announced March 10 as the election date.

The election announcement has come a bit late as in the normal scheme of things, the polls should have been held on or before January 3, 2024.

"Members are hereby informed that the election of the All India Chess Federation for the years 2024-2027 shall be held in New Delhi on the 10th day of March 2024 at the venue to be notified along with the election schedule and election procedure," the two Returning Officers had announced on February 10.

Following that, the AICF on 11.2.2024 called a General Body Meeting on March 10, 2024 in New Delhi.

AICF's president Dr. Sanjay Kapoor and interim secretary Ajeet Kumar Verma were not available for comments when contacted by IANS.

In an interaction with IANS earlier interim secretary Verma had said the Federation has written to the government seeking time till March this year to hold the elections.

Meanwhile, as per the communication sent to the various affiliated units, the AICF said the agenda for the General Body Meeting will be: - Ratification of the minutes from the Urgent General Body Meeting conducted on December 28, 2023 in New Delhi; Deliberation on issues arising from the aforementioned minutes; Election of Office Bearers for the tenure 2024-2027; encompassing the positions of One President, Six Vice Presidents, One Honorary Secretary, Six Joint Secretaries and One Treasurer; Adoption of suitable Resolutions following the election of the new Office Bearers; Consideration of any additional matters, subject to the approval of the Chair.

The elected office bearers will hold office for three years 2024-2027 and the poll will be in accordance with AICF Constitution and the National Sports Code 2011.

The poll will be held at The Ashok Hotel, Friendship Lounge 3rd Floor 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, 110021.

Every affiliated State/Union Territory Association is entitled to two votes and the names of the delegates/voters should be submitted to two Returning Officers on or before 23.2.2024. The list of delegate names will be uploaded on AICF website on 24.2.2024.

The contestants have to file their nominations with the two Returning Officers between 11 am to 3 pm on 25.02.2024 to 27.02.2024 in-person with proof of identification at 101 First Floor A Block Naurang House KG Marg New Delhi 110001. The list of nominated candidates will be made available on AICF website on 29.02.2024.

Scrutiny of the nominations will be on 1.3.2024. The last date for withdrawal of valid nominations will be on 3.3.2024.

According to AICF, if required, elections will be conducted during the General Body Meeting on March 10, and the results after the counting of votes will be announced.

