7 Shanties, 4 Cowsheds Damaged In Overnight Fire Incident In Srinagar Locality

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that four single storeyed GCI sheet roofed cowsheds and seven shanties alongside heap of plastic garbage and dry grass were involved in the fire at Ali Jan Road Zonimar Soura.

“The fire was contained after hours of relentless efforts by the F&ES men assisted by the people present at the site”, the official said.

“During the incident, the roofing of the cowsheds and shanties was partially damaged in the incident”, the official added.

