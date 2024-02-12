Qatar Credit Bureau Announces New Update Of Its Application

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Credit Bureau announced yesterday the launch of a new update of its application to enhance user experience and achieve the highest security standards.

The Bureau pointed out that the update includes important additions that focuses on biometric entry and expanding electronic payment options, noting that this update includes fingerprint login to the National Authentication System.

The technology allows users to access their accounts using fingerprints or facial recognition, which enhances security and reduces the risks of fraud and impersonation.

Additionally, the update now supports Apple Pay and Google Pay digital wallets, allowing customers to make payments quickly and securely via their mobile devices. This feature meets the growing need for convenient and secure online payment methods.

Executive Vice President of the Qatar Credit Bureau Mohammed Arhama Al Kuwari said that the launch of the new update to the Bureau's smart phone applications reinforces the financial sector strategy announced by the Central Bank towards digital transformation and promoting technological innovation in the financial sector, which is consistent with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

He said that the Bureau provides all its services through the electronic services portal and smart phone applications 24/7.

This has greatly contributed to reducing reliance on providing services in person at the customer service center, as the percentage of electronic services used during 2023 reached approximately 80 percent of the total credit reports submitted to the public, compared to 20 percent of the credit reports submitted through the customer service center.