Dukhan Bank Announces February Thara'a Draw Winners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank announced the names of the most recent round of draw winners for Thara'a, its Shariah compliant savings account, at the Bank's headquarters.

The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and market control department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

As the draw results showed, a cash prize worth QR5,000 was awarded to Bibibakhiyar Mahoudinowdaz, Ibrahim Al-Abdulla, Nabil Allahham, Sameer Khan, Najat Al-Muslemani, Amroo Haikal, Shaikh Munawaruddin, Aldana Al-Saad, Naseer Cheruvote, Salem Al-Qitairi, Abdulla Al-Marri, Latifeh Taha, Abdulla Al-Khulaifi, Rabie Khaldi, Maryam Alkhayareen, Mohamed Allabban, Fildy Iswara, Khalid Alobaidli, Adeeba Al-Sulaiti, Ali Alkhulaifi, Maryam Al-Hetmi, Abdulaziz Abdulmageed, Alina Nefedova, Hatem Hajri, Sanchita Talwar, Rashid Al-Kuwari, Eleen Elbatneagy, Rene Pena, Sharifa Al-Mulla,Yousif Al-Abdulla.

Dukhan Bank continues its customer-centric approach with the unveiling of a new campaign for its Thara'a savings account, reinforcing its commitment to rewarding clients. Departing from the previous annual grand prize structure of 1m for a solitary winner, the enhanced campaign now boasts a collective grand prize of QR3m, distributed among three fortunate individuals. Additionally, the initiative introduces 30 monthly winners, each contending for a 5,000 Qatari Riyals prize, resulting in a noteworthy increase in the total prizes awarded to customers – a grand total of 273, with a cumulative value of QR4,350,000m.

Coupled with cash prizes and a reward scheme, Thara'a is a product full of value-added benefits and services. Thara'a offers account holders access to Dukhan Bank's innovative banking channels.

Customers may learn about the many benefits of Thara'a savings account by visiting Dukhan Bank's website dukhanbank, or by calling the Contact Centre on 800 8555 or ask 'Rashid', our virtual assistant, on the website, mobile app or via WhatsApp on 44100888.