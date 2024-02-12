Blue Lake Motors, ZEEKR To Showcase Sustainable Motoring In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Blue Lake Motors, an Al Mana Holding subsidiary, collaborated with the premium electric automobile brand ZEEKR to host an exclusive preview event at The St. Regis Marsa Arabia. VIPs and media were invited to delve into the avant-garde design philosophy of ZEEKR, showcasing two unique electric vehicle (EV) models, the ZEEKR 001 and ZEEKR X, providing an insightful exploration of cutting-edge automotive innovation. The half-day event, encompassing discussions, demonstrations, and test drives, provided participants with the opportunity to explore the future of Qatar's automotive scene.

The ZEEKR brand's introduction in Qatar aligns seamlessly with the nation's QNV 2030 initiative, aiming to propel Qatar towards a forward-looking and sustainable society. According to Fitch Solutions, the passenger EV market in Qatar is poised for robust growth from 2023 to 2032, following the government's announcement of electrification targets. In April 2023, Qatar's Ministry of Transport unveiled a goal to transition 35% of its fleet and all public transport buses to electric by 2030, as part of the 'Qatar National Vision 2030.'

This commitment is projected to drive a 302.8% expansion in passenger EV sales in 2023, with an anticipated average annual growth of around 48% from 2024 to 2032, reaching an annual sales volume peak of just over 15,000 units. By 2032, the passenger EV penetration rate is expected to reach 20.4%.

Amid the global shift towards electric mobility, Blue Lake Motors assumes a leading role by presenting ZEEKR models that cater to a wide spectrum of customer preferences and needs. ZEEKR's intelligent electric vehicles are intricately crafted to provide unmatched driving experiences while simultaneously reducing their environmental impact by minimizing carbon emissions.

Speaking about the event, Hisham Saleh Al Mana, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Mana Holding, said:“This signifies a monumental achievement for our group of companies. The launch of the ZEEKR EV brand is not just about providing premium electric vehicles to our customers; it's also a significant contribution to Qatar's pursuit of sustainable development goals. The vehicles from ZEEKR epitomize our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation, delivering luxury, and taking on environmental responsibility. This is more than a milestone; it's a bold step towards a greener and more advanced automotive landscape.”

In Qatar, motor enthusiasts will have access to two distinctive ZEEKR models designed at Geely Design Centre at Gothenburg, Sweden: the ZEEKR 001 and the ZEEKR X.

ZEEKR X is a sport utility vehicle tailored for urban living and exploration. With its dimensions at 4,432mm in length, 1,566mm in height, and a 2,750mm wheelbase, it navigates city streets with finesse while commanding attention with its elegant design. The ZEEKR X boasts hidden sealing strips, frameless doors, and mirrors, achieving a seamless transition between sheet metal and glass. It adheres to timeless proportions based on the 'golden ratio,' as seen in art and architecture, making it an ideal companion for families and individuals seeking new adventures.

The ZEEKR X comes equipped with a 50W wireless charging pad, soft-reading lights, and elegant rose gold finishes, ensuring both comfort and luxury are readily accessible. With a top speed of 200 km/h and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 in just 3.8 seconds, the ZEEKR X delivers exhilarating performance. Moreover, it boasts top safety ratings for collision protection and cutting-edge features such as lane centering and automatic lane change for collision prevention. Entertainment and climate controls are seamlessly managed through a high-definition 14 screen.

Both models exemplify ZEEKR's steadfast commitment to pioneering the potential of electric vehicles (EVs). The brand prioritizes a fusion of design, performance, comfort, luxury, and safety. ZEEKR meticulously addresses local market demands through extensive road testing, covering over 50,000 kilometers to enhance battery and heat performance in the GCC region. This approach has garnered significant market acceptance, reflected in a remarkable 65% surge in unit sales during 2023 compared to the preceding year.

Starting in mid-February, car enthusiasts are invited to explore, and test drive the ZEEKR 001 and ZEEKR X at the Blue Lake Motors showroom located in Place Vendôme.