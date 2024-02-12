ADL Appoints Two New Partners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Arthur D Little (ADL) announced the appointment of two new partners in its Dubai office, expanding and strengthening the company's presence and service offering in the Middle East.

Nitin Arora has joined the company as a Partner in its Operations Management practice. With 20 years of experience in both consulting firms and technology players, Nitin specializes in the areas of Digital Operations and Supply Chain transformations across multiple industries including Technology, Transportation and Telecommunications/ICT.

Prior to joining ADL, Nitin was a Senior Director at Strategy& in India and subsequently a Senior Executive Advisor with Strategy& Middle East. He had multuple stints in Technology firms in his career, specifically with a London-based cloud services start-up Canopy, and with Google in product management and development.

Ali Alessandro Ayach has joined the company as a Partner, where his main focus will be the Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. Ali has 18 years of consulting experience across Europe and the Middle East where he has specialized in both corporate and government sectors.

Prior to joining ADL, Ali was a Senior Director at Alvarez & Marsal in the Middle East, where he supported the establishment of the company's regional Healthcare and Life Sciences practice in

2021.

Before that, he was a Managing Director at GE Healthcare Partners (2015-2021), and supported the consulting business and digital solutions. Ali has also held senior roles at Philips Healthcare Transformation Services and Accenture, as well as working as an Advisor to the Government of Dubai.

Ali holds an MBA in Enterprise Engineering from the University of Rome II, and a Master's in Biomedical Engineering and a Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Rome La Sapienza. He also has Ph.D in Industrial and Managerial Engineering from the University of Rome and exchange program from Harvard University

Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner at ADL, comments,“We're exceptionally pleased to welcome Nitin to ADL.

Having already shown himself to be a natural leader with strong adaptation skills and an ability to achieve consensus in often challenging situations, Nitin's wide-ranging experience in digital and IT projects will significantly boost our sector expertise in the Middle East.”