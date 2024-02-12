$2+ Bn PD-1 Resistant Head And Neck Cancer Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2018-2022 And 2023-2028F

PD-1 resistance is a common problem in head and neck cancer, and it has led to a significant gap in treatment options. PD-1 is a protein that is found on the surface of T cells, which are a type of immune cell that plays a key role in fighting off infections and cancer.

The market for PD-1-resistant head and neck cancer is a rapidly growing field with significant unmet medical needs. The market is driven by the high incidence of head and neck cancer, the need for effective treatment options for patients who are resistant to current therapies, and the growing interest in immunotherapy as a treatment approach.

The PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer (HNC) Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 13% owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer among the population. For instance, Head and neck cancer is the seventh most common cancer in the world, with 1.1 million new diagnoses reported each year.

Key Attributes: