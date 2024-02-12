Building And Construction Tapes Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.87% Between 2023-2028, Driven By Rising Energy-Efficient Building Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building and Construction Tapes Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest market research report on the Building and Construction Tapes industry reveals that the market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. Increasing adoption rates in North America and escalating demand for sustainable building practices are significant contributors to the sector's growth trajectory.

With the construction industry witnessing a renaissance, the demand for adhesive tapes designed specifically for building applications sees a substantial surge. Tapes serving various purposes-ranging from bonding to waterproofing-are facilitating construction projects of varying scales. These tapes are designed to withstand the rigors of construction environments, with a focus on durability and efficacy.

Drivers Fueling the Market:



Infrastructure and Urban Development: The global thrust on infrastructure and urbanization has led to an increased manifestation of construction activities, subsequently expanding the utilitarian aspects of building and construction tapes.

Energy Conservation Measures: Stringent energy conservation norms and heightened awareness regarding sustainability have pivoted the focus towards energy-efficient tapes that aid in maintaining thermal efficiency and reducing carbon footprints.

Innovation in Tape Technologies: Continuous advancements have been seen in adhesives leading to enhanced tape performance, buttressing their position as indispensable tools in the modern builder's arsenal. DIY Market Upswing: The soaring trend of do-it-yourself projects has precipitated a demand spike for tapes due to their user-friendly characteristics, enabling effective home renovation projects.

Americas Lead the Charge:

The North American region is anticipated to maintain a formidable presence in the global market, thanks to its rigorous building standards, which have amplified the demand for superior tapes that satisfy a set of complex sealing and insulation requirements. Pioneering sustainability and safety measures have further cemented the region's authority in the market, dictating a need for cutting-edge tape solutions.

Key Segments Highlighted in the Research:

The report delineates the market into various segments and sub-segments, which are analyzed with a keen focus on their impact on the overall market growth.

These include:



By Product Type (Double Sided Tapes, Masking Tapes, Duct Tapes, etc.)

By Application (Flooring, Walls and Ceiling, Windows, Doors, Roofing, etc.)

By Function (Bonding, Protection, Insulation, Glazing, Sound and Water Proofing, etc.) By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) - By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific)

Emerging Trends and Developments:

In the realm of product innovations, manufacturers have unveiled groundbreaking products such as scannable adhesive tapes linking digital information and low-VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) adhesive tapes aimed at reducing emissions, showcasing the industry's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

The report's findings provide robust insights into the growth factors, challenges, and opportunities that shape this dynamic market. The global construction tape market is on a steadfast incline, stimulated by the engines of technological innovation, green building practices, and robust construction activity.

This comprehensive research publication provides pivotal insights that compare segments in terms of their market share, contribution to the global market, and annual growth rate. An invaluable resource, this report is essential for industry stakeholders, investors, and participants seeking informed strategic decision-making and a clear understanding of the market's trajectory.

Companies Profiled



3M

Intertape Polymer Group (IPG)

DuPont

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Berry Global Inc.

PPM Industries SpA

Bostik

Saint-Gobain

Dow Nitto Denko Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900