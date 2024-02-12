Rising Trends Of Marketing Analytics Software Market Segments, Graphs, Growth With In-Detailed Analysis & Forecast 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global marketing analytics software market size garnered $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $14.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Marketing analytics software encompasses tools and processes that enable an organization to manage, evaluate, and control its marketing efforts by measuring marketing performance. In short, these solutions simplify and optimize a business's marketing strategies and activities. Furthermore, the increasing use of social media channels and the rising use of big data analytics boost the growth of the global marketing analytics software market. In addition, the incremental need to gauge customer behavior positively impacts the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deployment hampers the marketing analytics software market growth. On the contrary, growth in advanced technology such as 5G is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the marketing analytics software market forecast.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global marketing analytics software market, owing to the fact that many companies adopted marketing analytics tools to improve overall performance of business during the pandemic.

Moreover, in the need of critical decision making many business operators preferred to take help of marketing analytics software to increase company revenue during lock down period.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global marketing analytics software market based on deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global marketing analytics software market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

Major market players

Leading market players of the global marketing analytics software market analyzed in the research include Accenture, Adobe Inc., Google, funnel, IBM corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software LLC, Teradata Corporation, Improvado Inc.

