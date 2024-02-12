Polysorbate Market To Hit $1.4 Billion By 2031, With 5.3% CAGR From 2022 To 2031, Asia-Pacific Hold Major Market Share

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polysorbate Market

The report offers a detailed analysis of the evolving size, value chains, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive and regional landscapes,

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research Says, Global Polysorbate Market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chains, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscapes, and regional landscapes. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global polysorbate market based on end-use, source, grade, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global polysorbate market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

In terms of end-use, the cosmetics and personal care segment held the major market share in 2021, capturing more than one-third of the global polysorbate market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Based on the source, the synthetic segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global polysorbate market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as plant and animal segments.

On the basis of grade, the polysorbate 60 segment held the major market share in 2021, grabbing nearly two-fifths of the global polysorbate market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as polysorbate 20, polysorbate 40, and polysorbate 80 segments.

The key players analyzed in the global polysorbate market report include Aceto Pharma Private Ltd., Alfa Aesar, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Guangdong Huana Chemistry Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, Matangi Industries LLP, Merck KGaA, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., Niram Chemicals, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., TCI America, Inc., and Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global polysorbate market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report helps in analyzing recent developments, product portfolios, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

