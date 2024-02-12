CINFA CELEBRATES ITS 10 YEARS OF PRESENCE IN KUWAIT WITH A STRONG COMMITMENT TO HEALTH AND WELL-BEING

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KUWAIT, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .Cinfa has celebrated its 10th anniversary of positive impact and collaboration to improve the well-being and health of Kuwaitis by providing accessible and high-quality pharmaceutical solutions..The Spanish Embassy in Kuwait and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health attended the event, among more than 250 healthcare professionals..With over 55 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Cinfa is an absolute leader in the Spanish market, both in terms of values and medicines sold in retail pharmacies, and is present in over 100 countries worldwide, where it is well acclaimed for its focus on safety and quality.Kuwait, Saturday 10th February 2024. The European pharmaceutical laboratory, Cinfa, has organized a gala dinner to celebrate its 10 years of presence in Kuwait. The celebration took place on February 8th at the renowned The Regency Hotel with the aim of recognizing and highlighting the arrival of Cinfa to the Kuwaiti population a decade ago. It's commitment during all these years has been to offer a better and healthier life through of access to affordable medicines with the highest quality, safety and effectiveness.Cinfa representatives in the region welcomed personalities from the Spanish Embassy in Kuwait, as well as from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health. More than 250 healthcare professionals also attended the gala, in addition to Cinfa's official distributors in Kuwait, to Al-Hajery & Sons and Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial (AAW), who play an essential role in its mission to improve people's quality of life. In addition, the gala dinner had several representatives from Cinfa's esteemed PharmaAccess regional partners.During the gala dinner, Franc Vives, Cinfa's Chief International Officer, has highlighted that“we have two main challenges: continue strengthening market penetration and market share to bring our innovative and affordable health solutions to more patients, and increase presence in the institutional sector, collaborating closely with healthcare professionals as we have been doing so far, to understand an address their real needs”.From its side, Julio Maset, Cinfa's Corporate Scientific Director, has explained that“Cinfa is continuously expanding its portfolio in different health areas, but in the Gulf and specially in Kuwait, Cinfa is mainly focusing in cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, as well as pain control and antibiotics”.And has added that“in cardiovascular, one of the main success key factors is patient compliance - to ensure that the patient will follow the medication as it has been subscribed-. In pain and inflammation control, COX-2 inhibitors are one of our major overtaking, the efficacy is the same in comparison with other non-steroidal medicines, but the tolerance and safety is much better.”Julio Maset concluded saying that“In the near future, Cinfa plans to launch medicines in metabolic syndrome and diabetes control”.Ongoing Commitment: Working For and With the PatientThrough that celebration, Cinfa recalled and shared a common goal: working for and with the patient. In this sense, the company maintains its commitment to expanding medication coverage and addressing present and future health challenges, such as the increasing longevity and prevalence of chronic conditions.The celebration of the 10th anniversary not only has signified a milestone in Cinfa's history in Kuwait, but also has reflected its determination to continue contributing to the well-being of all.ABOUT CINFACinfa is the leading laboratory in units and values in the Spanish pharmaceutical market. With over 55 years of experience, the group boasts a team of over 2,200 professionals. Their commitment to health transcends borders, with a presence in over 100 countries. Cinfa is dedicated to providing accessible and high-quality pharmaceutical solutions, merging expertise, innovation, and a strong commitment to global well-being.

