World Leaders Congratulate Qatar On Winning Asian Cup

Doha, Qatar: Following Qatar football team's win of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 title, leaders of several countries congratulated the State of Qatar on this distinguished achievement. The congratulatory messages conveyed wishes and congratulations to the Qatari team and all the players who presented a wonderful performance throughout the tournament.

In this regard, H M King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Kingdom of Jordan congratulated the State of Qatar on winning the Asian Cup and on its good organization, while expressing his pride in the Jordanian national team and its distinguished performance in the Asian Cup.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, the Jordanian King said:“The“Nashama” was the center of attention for everyone in this distinguished tournament.

UAE President H H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a post on his X account, said:“Sincere congratulations to my brother, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and the Qatari people on Qatar's victory in the AFC Asian Cup in Doha. I commend Jordanian and Qatari teams for an excellent performance and congratulate all participants for demonstrating the power of sport during the match .. I congratulate Qatar on the successful organization of the tournament.”

Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai H H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted on X:“Wonderful organization. Enjoyable match. Exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to my brother Tamim... and to the beloved people of Qatar for winning the Asian Football Cup. We also congratulate you. Jordan has this wonderful team that raises the heads of the Arabs.”

Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq H E Mohamed Shia Al Sudani also expressed his congratulations to the State of Qatar on its national team's win of the Asian Football Cup, praising Qatar and the sports fans for the good organization and positive interaction with the tournament matches.

In a post on his official account on the X platform, Al Sudani said:“We congratulate the brothers in the State of Qatar for Qatar team's win of the Asian Football Cup and best of luck to the Jordanian brothers and the participating teams.

Thank you to Qatar and the sports fans for the good organization and good interaction with championship matches.”

Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to the State of Qatar Rajeh Badi also wrote on his X account: A beautiful Arab final in the Asian Cup... Congratulations to the brothers in Qatar for this important achievement and title for the second time in a row.”