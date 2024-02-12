Al Shaqab National League Showjumping Event Takes Centre Stage On NSD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab, a cornerstone of excellence in sports, is proud to announce the much-anticipated Al Shaqab National League Showjumping Event, set to grace the Longines arena on Qatar's National Sport Day (NSD), today. The event will run from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and promises a thrilling showcase of equestrian prowess.

Al Shaqab, aligned with Qatar's National Vision 2030, has consistently played a pivotal role in advancing sports and fostering a culture of excellence. The National League Showjumping Event reflects the commitment to these principles, inviting horse enthusiasts and the wider community to join in celebrating the spirit of athleticism and horsemanship.

The mission of the Al Shaqab National League Showjumping Event is to establish a premier showjumping league, providing a distinguished platform for riders of diverse backgrounds. With a particular emphasis on promoting opportunities for female and junior riders, the event aims to create an inclusive and empowering atmosphere within the equestrian community.

The event is set to commence at 9:00 am and will continue until 8:00 pm. A day filled with exciting activities and meaningful engagements awaits the attendees. Entry is open to all Riding Academy members and external athletes who meet the requirements. Registration closes 5 days before the start of the event classes will adhere to FEI rules and regulations, except for intro classes.

The local tournaments include multiple categories, including training categories: Intro 1, Intro 2 and Intro 3. The main local categories are: Future Champions, Junior Champions, Youth Champions, Al Farissa and open class.

Each round of the competition has been carefully designed to encompass diverse categories, specifically tailored to meet the unique needs and skill levels of riders across various age groups. This point system aims to determine the top-performing riders, irrespective of gender, by the season's conclusion.