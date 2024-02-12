Commercial Bank And Doha Golf Club Wrap Up Another Stellar Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, the Title Sponsor of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters tournament, has closed yet another successful year marking the 27th edition of the tournament with Doha Golf Club. The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is a yearly tournament on the DP World Tour Calendar that gathers a lineup of top golfers from around the world to compete.

Following a remarkable tournament, Commercial Bank's Board Member Abdul Rahman bin Hamad Al Attiyah, and Commercial Bank's Group CEO Joseph Abraham presented the Mother of Pearl trophy to the winner of this year's tournament, Rikuya Hoshino. He was also awarded with a financial award of $425,000.

For the past 19 years, Commercial Bank has aimed to set the stage for what is known to be an annual groundbreaking event. And to make it even more impactful this year, it chose a theme close to heart, Artificial Intelligence. This concept is no stranger to the Bank as it has introduced a myriad of financial solutions that changed the course of the banking industry in Qatar. Players and attendees got to experience firsthand how Commercial Bank has been harnessing the power of technology and the key role it has been playing in keeping the nation's financial landscape one step ahead on a global scale.

Joseph Abraham, Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, stated:“As we continue our sponsorship of the premier European tour golf event, the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, spanning over the past 19 years, we strategically align with Qatar's Vision to be a global sports hub and host for significant international sporting events. As players and participants gathered from around the world, I extend my congratulations to the winners and thanks for all the players, officials and fans for their participation. We are delighted to have concluded yet another successful and remarkable tournament.”

Hussein Al Abdullah, EGM, Marketing and Alternative Assets at Commercial Bank said:“Commercial Bank Qatar Masters stands as one of Qatar's most beloved annual sporting events, catering to players, golf enthusiasts, and families. Beyond its sporting allure, the event aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision, showcasing Qatar as a pivotal player in the sports industry. Moreover, it serves as a significant avenue for us to emphasize our commitment to digital transformation for a cashless society, driven by substantial investments in artificial intelligence, contributing to the realization of Qatar Vision 2030. As we collaborate once again with the QGA, QOC, and Doha Golf Club to organize this premier golfing event, we recognize it as an excellent opportunity for individuals to experience not only the excitement of the tournament but also the chance to explore Commercial Bank's digital offerings in a networking environment during the event.”

The Bank has been a forerunner in today's digital age having kept its promise to lead with innovation not only on the field, but in the world of banking as well. Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and its goals, Commercial Bank Qatar Masters continues to present the limitless possibilities that lie at the intersection of sports, technology, and banking.