Ooredoo, Save The Dream Promote Positive Change Through Sport

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo and Save the Dream convened at EXPO Doha 2023 the forum“The Game Changers: developing skills and promoting positive change through sport and its values”.

Over 200 youth leaders, many of them mobilized by the Qatar Youth Power association, had the opportunity to meet and learn from high-level representatives from leading organizations based in Doha such as Generation Amazing, Aspire Academy, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Josoor Institute, Qatar Foundation, the UNESCO Office for the Gulf States and Yemen in Doha, and the EU Delegation to Qatar, and be inspired by the stories and experiences of successful athletes like Nada Mohammed Wafa, Dual Olympian, London 2012 and Rio 2016, Ali Alobaidli, Qatar's first World snooker champion, Mariam Farid, Runner, Member of Qatar's National Team of Athletics, and Wejdan Majed Al Malki, Athlete, CDI5* Grand Prix Dressage.

The forum also featured Save the Dream Ambassadors Honey Thaljieh, Public Relations Manager at FIFA, and Sheikh Fahad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Boxing and Wrestling Federation (QBWF).

Held on the eve of the National Sport Day, the event provided a unique opportunity for young people to understand the role of sport with regard to the development of transversal skills, promotion of societal values and its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Participants learnt about both volunteering and working opportunities in the sport industry and were engaged in a vibrant conversation on how to use the educational values of sport to build bridges and promote positive change.

The dialogue was structured around best practices, storytelling, and research findings related to youth empowerment through sports. Athletes shared their experiences, reflecting on their journey of growth and success that defined their career and personal life.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director of Public Relations at Ooredoo Qatar, commented:“This event has highlighted the role of sport as a universal language of empowerment and positive change. Through our collaboration with Save the Dream and the involvement of Qatar's vibrant youth and sporting community, we've helped to spotlight the invaluable lessons sport teaches us-resilience, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence. As Ooredoo continues to champion these values, we remain committed to leveraging our platform to nurture young leaders and advocate for sport's educational and societal benefits.”

Massimiliano Montanari, CEO at Save the Dream, said:“It was a very good day. First of all, we spent quality time with most of our key partners in Qatar. Being all of us busy on so many fronts, it does not happen every time. We appreciate each other, and it is a joy to connect and reconnect. And it was great to make new friends, meeting amazing athletes and so many youth leaders. I hope we were able to give them some useful information, tips, and a bit of inspiration.”

Salah Khaled, Director of the UNESCO Office for the Gulf States and Yemen; Dr. Angelos Lenos, Deputy Head of Mission at the Delegation of the European Union to the State of Qatar; Natalie Magness, Founder of Qatar Youth Power; Nasser Alkhori, Executive Director of Generation Amazing Foundation; Valter Di Salvo, Director of Football Performance & Science, Aspire Academy; Afraa Al Noaimi, Executive Director, Josoor Institute; Valter Di Salvo, Director of Football Performance & Science, Aspire Academy; Nasser Al Khori, Executive Director, Generation Amazing; Christos Anagnostopoulos, UNESCO Chairholder & Director: Governance & Social Responsibility in Sport; Angelos Lenos, Deputy Head of Mission, EU Delegation to Qatar; Donia Abdelwahed, Program Specialist, UNESCO office for the Gulf States and Yemen; Ahmed A. Al Banai, Manager CSR & Sponsorship, Ooredoo; Kamilla Swart-Arries, MSEM Director, Hamad Bin Khalifa University; Bashayer Al Ali, Head of Partnerships Assessment, Qatar Foundation; Carol Jimenez, Coordinator, The House of Sport Volunteer; Shafeeque Parakkuth, Head, Sport for Development and Peace, Save the Dream; and Ali Fouad, Head Goalkeeper Coach, Aspire Academy, also addressed the forum.