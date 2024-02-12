Qatar Participates In 126Th Session Of Permanent Council Of Francophonie

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The State of Qatar participated in the 126th extraordinary session of the Permanent Council of the Francophonie, which was held virtually under the chairmanship of HE Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic and its representative to OIF H E Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani represented the State of Qatar in the meeting.

The OIF Secretary General opened the session and reviewed the political, diplomatic and economic of the organization, in addition to the developments in Gabon, Guinea and Haiti.

The meeting followed up on the implementation of the decisions adopted during the organization's 44th Ministerial Conference which was held in held in the Cameroonian capital, Yaounde on November 4-5, 2023.

Representatives of the member states of the International Organization of La Francophonie approved the recommendations of the 24th session of the Steering Board of the International Committee of the Francophone Games, and approved Armenia's candidacy to host the 10th Francophone Games in 2027.

Since joining the OIF in 2012, the State of Qatar has steadfastly supported Francophone values and principles, and has contributed through its tireless diplomatic and political efforts at the regional and international levels, especially within the Francophonie space, to mediation between entities and countries towards convergence of views and finding peaceful and sustainable solutions to disputes and disagreements.