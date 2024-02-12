Desert Falls Waterpark Reopens With An Exclusive Offer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The anticipation is palpable as the vibrant hues of fun and excitement return to Qatar's beloved Desert Falls Waterpark at the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas.

After a brief hiatus for annual maintenance, the waterpark has now reopened its gates and is welcoming families and thrill-seekers back to a world of aquatic adventures and unforgettable moments.

The water park is open daily from 10am until 6pm, with extended hours until 7pm on Thursday and Friday. As if that was not enough Desert Falls is also home to several other attractions, adding a further element of fun for all the family.

What awaits visitors is not just a day of thrills and splashes but an immersive experience promising cherished memories and shared adventures.

Adding to the excitement, Desert Falls announces a limited time Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer, available to buy until 29th February but for use on admission throughout 2024. This exclusive deal opens the floodgates to a year filled with laughter, splashes, and cherished memories for guests of all ages.

Unveiling a Vibrant Oasis of Fun: Tucked within the expansive and picturesque grounds of the award-winning Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, lies the world-class Sea Caves Waterpark and is part of the world-class Desert Falls Water and Adventure Park, which is one of the largest theme parks in the Middle East with an impressive array of 18 attractions and 56 rides and slides.

More than just a recreational spot; it is a cornerstone of Qatar's family entertainment scene and convenient location on the Qatar/Saudi border makes it the ideal destination for Saudis seeking a fun-filled destination close to home, or as a stop off on the way to/from Doha.

Whether you are a daredevil or prefer a more leisurely experience, brace yourself for laughter, splashes, and excitement as the waterpark offers a treasure trove of exhilarating slides, lazy rivers and attractions for all ages.

Meanwhile, adventurous little ones will love the Ship Kids Pool which has five fun water slides and water features for kids from 0.9m and above, while smaller children will love Lenny's Lagoon, a dedicated area where they can splash about and enjoy interactive water play in a safe and fun-filled space.

Adding to the excitement of the reopening is an exclusive offer that is bound to make a splash: Buy 1 Get 1 Free on day passes. From February 8 to 29, day visitors have the opportunity to enjoy double the fun for the price of one, making every splash and slide an unforgettable experience to share with family and friends. Whether planning a family outing or a thrilling day with friends, this exclusive deal ensures that fun knows no bounds at Desert Falls.

But the excitement doesn't end with the reopening. Tickets bought on the Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer this month are valid for admission throughout the year so families can embark on a journey of endless fun and exploration, knowing that every visit to Desert Falls Waterpark promises new adventures and cherished moments.